Two rangers have embarked on an 800-kilometre pilgrimage across Spain to raise funds for the Malta Ranger Unit, saying they can no longer wait for the government to safeguard the environment.

“We cannot wait for the institutions to work properly,” chief patrolling ranger Camilla Appelgren told Times of Malta.

Appelgren explained that many people think the MRU is financed by the government as they patrol and protect green public areas. But, as an NGO, they need to find their own funds if they wish to be able to continue their work.

Recently established, the MRU currently has four volunteer rangers and is only slated to continue for one year due to a lack of funding.

Strapped for cash, the unit decided to organise a crowdfunding campaign which includes an 800km walk through Spain, taking on the Camino Francés pilgrimage route.

RELATED STORIES ‘People can be physically violent’ – Malta Ranger Unit

“That is the short stroll that we are doing,” Appelgren joked as small blisters had already begun to crop up by the weekend.

The pilgrimage began on August 7 in Saint-Jean-Pied-de-Port, France, as Appelgren and fellow ranger Gilbert Vancell embarked on their nature-filled walk to achieve their goal.

Walking through tall grass and serene landscapes, Appelgren emphasised how far the Spanish countryside stretched out in between towns, something that the Maltese islands lack.

“You can really breathe,” she said.

Going for walks should be safeguarded not just for the beauty of it but for the effect it has on the mind, she added.

34 days of walking

As they walk, Vancell and Appelgren are documenting their journey and the people they meet to write a book about it in the future.

“There are quite some original people on the trek,” she said, teasing the book’s anecdotes which will also delve into the relationship between mental health and nature.

“It will be an overview of what nature gives us and why it should be protected.”

After 34 days of walking, Appelgren and Vancell should make it to their final destination at Santiago de Compostela on the west side of Spain by September 10.

Aiming to hit €50,000 by September 21, the MRU’s ZAAR page had gathered €5,460 by Thursday.

“The funds we are receiving will be put to good use,” she said.

Even if they reach €10,000, they will still be able to hire a part-time ranger to help carry the load.

Without the full funding, the MRU will suffer as it will mean fewer rangers and less equipment, forcing the team to patrol without backup – which can lead to dangerous situations.

In December, Appelgren filed a police report after she was attacked by three hunters/trappers while she was off duty and driving home.

“It might seem like a glamourous job being in the countryside… but we are dealing with quite some criminals,” she said.

To follow Appelgren and Vancell on their journey, visit the Malta Ranger Unit Facebook page, which is updated regularly with photos and videos of their trek, or visit their ZAAR page to donate.