Updated 3pm

Three flatmates were on Sunday granted bail after they pleaded not guilty to slightly injuring each other in Marsascala on Friday night.

Aghowunuyi Bright, 40, and Osas Steven, 31, both from Nigeria but living in Marsascala, were charged with slightly injuring Frank Godwin, 24, in a fight between flatmates over the flat they rented. A knife was used in the fight.

Mr Godwin was separately charged with injuring both Mr Bright and Mr Steven.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo granted the three men bail against a deposit of €300 each and a personal guarantee of €9,000 each. They were also ordered to sign the bail book three times a week and not to approach each other.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri represented Mr Bright and Mr Steven while lawyer Martin Fenech represented Mr Godwin.