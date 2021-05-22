Two men drowned overnight in a tragic incident at sea in St Paul’s Bay, despite the best efforts of rescue crews to save them.

The two victims, both men from Nigeria, drowned at Dawret il-Gżejjer. The incident was reported to the police at around 12.15am.

Preliminary investigations suggest that one of the men fell into the sea and was struggling to get back on land. The second man called for help and then got into the water to try and help his friend.

Tragically, both men died, with Armed Forces of Malta divers and Civil Protection Department members unable to rescue them.

The two men were eventually brought to shore and certified dead at the scene.

No further information about their identity was available at the time of writing.

Duty magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit is leading an inquiry into the deaths, while the police carry out their own investigation.