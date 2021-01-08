Elton Brincat, 42, from Marsa, and Brandon Cachia, 33, from Vittoriosa, were remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to mugging an elderly man on New Year’s day.

The two were jointly charged with the aggravated theft of the victim’s mobile which took place just after 5am on January 1, in Triq is-Salib tal-Marsa.

Brincat was separately charged with slightly injuring the victim, holding him against his will and breaching bail conditions dating back to 2018.

Cachia was separately charged with driving without a licence and insurance cover.

Both men were charged with relapsing.

Legal aid lawyer Martin Fenech, assisting Cachia, put forward a request for bail, arguing that the accused's last brush with the law had been “quite way off” in 2017 and besides, this was just the theft of a mobile, albeit allegedly with violence.

But prosecuting Inspector Lydon Zammit strongly objected, pointing out that the victim had been out for a walk, early that morning, when the attack took place and unfortunately, it had started his new year on a bad note.

Moreover, the victim himself lived in Marsa and was still to testify, along with other civilian witnesses. This was not to mention the accused’s unruly character, Inspector Zammit noted.

The court, presided over by magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo, turned down the request, in view of the very early stage of the proceedings, the gravity of the charges and the fact that civilian witnesses were still to testify.

No request for bail was made on behalf of the other accused.

Inspectors Lydon Zammit, Stephen Gulia and Roderick Attard prosecuted. Brincat was assisted by lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and René Darmanin.