A massive thunderstorm that hit the Maltese islands on Monday turning swathes of roads into rivers was confirmed to be the highest recorded 24-hour total of rainfall in more than two years.

Coming in at a 24-hour total of 102mm as measured in Xagħra, an incessantly rainy afternoon was the protagonist behind the worst flooding issues Malta has seen since February 10, 2018. The 24-hour total on that day was 117mm, according to the MET office.

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The rainfall led to widespread power cuts and the diversion of a flight from Leeds to Catania.

An unstable air mass hovering over the central Mediterranean and winds that are expected to pick up mid-week set the stage for storms to continue throughout the week.

By far the wettest day of the year, Monday's rainfall put to rest the drought-related fears voiced by farmers earlier in the year. In February, Times of Malta spoke to George Mifsud, one of the last few full-time farmers left on the island.

After the driest February ever recorded since 1923, the Mellieħa farmer had said that his “biggest fear is that climate change will lead to our failure,” referring to the fact that February is usually one of the wettest months of the year.

Scenes of despair as people caught off guard rush to shelter. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

By the end of that month, only 0.6mm of rainfall had been recorded.

In 2019, the MET office had released concerning reports about how the annual temperature average was 0.40C higher than usual.

Throughout 2019, 536.2mm of rainfall had been recorded, or 30.8mm less than the norm. Although there was less rain, storms had become more violent.

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A storm in February 2019 had caused €25 million in damages, especially in farming areas where entire fields were ripped apart by 133km/hr winds and 50mm of rain. In comparison, Monday's winds ranged between 25 to 35km/hr.

Confirming a trend in varying extremes of weather, 2018 had conversely seen one of the wettest years in Malta’s history. The rain measured between January and December that year exceeded the climate quota by 27.5mm, reaching 596.6mm.

The bulk of the precipitation that year was in October, which ended up being the wettest month with 189mm of rain and the stormiest since 1951, followed by February with 181.4mm.