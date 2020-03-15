Two people were found to be in breach of quarantine regulations during police spot-checks and fined €1,000 each.

In the past 24 hours, police officers from the Administrative Law Enforcement Unit together with officials from the Directorate of Public Health and the Civil Protection Department carried out 134 spot-checks.

Since the government announced a mandatory quarantine for anyone arriving in Malta, a total of 224 spot-checks have been carried out. Since then, four people were found to be breaking the law and fined a thousand euro each.

Minister for Home Affairs, National Security and Law Enforcement Byron Camilleri said spot-checks would continue are part of the government’s commitment to combat the spread of Covid-19.