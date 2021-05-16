New COVID-19 cases remained in single digits for the sixth consecutive day on Sunday, with two new cases being reported.

Twenty-one patients recovered, bringing the total number of active cases in the country down to 158.

No deaths were reported for the ninth consecutive day.

Healthcare workers carried out 2,454 swab tests on Saturday.

Vaccination

As of Saturday, 141,143 people were fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry data showed. A total of 420,815 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

Speaking on Friday, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci noted that just 0.6 per cent of those vaccinated have since tested positive for COVID-19.

Vaccination is currently open to people aged 30 and over, with rollout to be extended to all people aged 16 and over as of Monday.