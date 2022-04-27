Two fully electric, zero-emission buses are being added to the scheduled public transport fleet in Malta.

The buses cost a total of €1 million to acquire. They were launched on Wednesday by Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia, together with Malta Public Transport chairman Felipe Cosmen.

An initial test on electric public buses began in 2020 when a Vero 9 model went on a trial period to test the performance of the 100% electric engine on Maltese roads.

There are currently six electric buses being used in Gozo for the park and ride service. The two new buses will be used in Malta.

Addressing his first press conference as Transport Minister, Farrugia said public transport plays a significant role in Maltese society, and quality of life depends on an efficient and accessible transport system.

It also had a significant impact on the environment so had to be well-equipped to address the increasing demand for greener transport services.

The minister said more electric buses will be added to the national fleet in the coming months.

Farrugia said Malta's current bus fleet is already made up of environmentally friendly buses and is a relatively young fleet compared to fleets in Europe.

Malta Public Transport chairman Felipe Cosmen (left) with Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia (centre) and Transport Malta chairman Joe Bugeja. Photo: Giulia Magri

"Although our fleet is only around five years old, it is now the time to shift to the next level - electrically-powered buses. Today’s investment is only the start of a decarbonisation plan which will be further complemented by the free public transport scheme to be introduced in October of this year."

Announced in Budget 2022, as of October, Malta's bus service will become free of charge for all residents.

Farrugia said discussions are ongoing with stakeholders and the Malta Public Transport to prepare for the introduction of the free service.

Cosmen said Malta Public Transport (MPT) constantly carried out market research to evaluate solutions that offer convenient and reliable alternatives to private transportation.

Since embarking on operations in 2015, MPT overhauled the existing fleet with more than 300 brand new buses fitted with the latest Euro 6 engines, making it among the youngest and cleanest public transport fleets in Europe.

"Public Transport is an important player when it comes to fighting climate change. We are not only committed to operating in an environmentally friendly manner, we also want to lead by example. This investment shows that sustainability will always be high on our agenda," Cosmen said.