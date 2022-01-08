Updated 1.15pm with testing numbers

Health authorities reported 762 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, while two patients aged 71 and 89 died while positive with the virus.

The younger victim was a woman, while the 89-year-old was a man. They join nearly 500 people who have died while infected so far, with the death toll now standing at 487.

Saturday's daily infections tally is a slight decrease from the 786 new cases reported the previous day.

A total of 6333 tests were carried out on Friday, resulting in a positivity rate of 12 per cent.

For the second consecutive day, the number of recovered patients -1,107 - outnumbered the number of new infections.

As a result, the number of active virus cases in the country dipped to 14,615.

Of those, 127 are in hospital while six require treatment at Mater Dei Hospital's ITU. On Friday, there were 123 patients in hospital and seven requiring intensive treatment.

Not all patients in hospital with COVID-19 are there due to the virus: Times of Malta reported on Saturday that 60 per cent of current patients were admitted for other ailments. Daily COVID-19 data released by authorities does not make any distinction between patients admitted due to COVID-19 and patients admitted for other reasons.

According to the data, healthcare workers administered 8,435 vaccine shots the previous day. A total of 269,052 people have now received a booster dose.

Malta continues to administer vaccine booster doses to all adult residents, as well as vaccine doses to children aged five to 11. Adults who wish to register for the vaccine can do so at https://vaccin.gov.mt/.

Booster doses will take on added importance come January 17, when new rules will prohibit entry into cafes, restaurants, theatres, gyms and other such places to anyone without a valid vaccine certificate.

Certificates expire after three months from the second vaccine dose, or nine months from the booster dose. The European Commission has expressed concerns about those expiry dates, which differ from EU-approved ones, being applicable for travel purposes.