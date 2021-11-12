Two people rescued from rough waves in Sliema on Wednesday evening are in stable condition and only suffered minor injuries.

A police spokesperson confirmed with Times of Malta on Friday that the two people - a 37-year-old Libyan man, and a 14-year-old Chinese boy - are both doing well.

That day, strong southeast winds had been whipping up waves and a dangerous swell around the east coast since the afternoon.

The Libyan is understood to have been dragged in by the waves near the former Chalet in Sliema when he went to the aid of the minor who he saw thrashing around in the pitch-black water.

The boy was eventually rescued by bystander Sean Meli, whose heroics captured the hearts of the country.

"Had Meli not jumped in, he would have died," a witness told Times of Malta.

Prime Minister Robert Abela has said he intends to give Meli national recognition.

The Civil Protection Department later plucked the Libyan man out of the water.