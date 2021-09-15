Two prison wardens have been suspended and will be charged in court after a magisterial inquiry into a suicide by an inmate found shortcomings.

In a statement, the Home Affairs Ministry said that two officials would be summoned to court over “crimes of an involuntary nature”.

The ministry said that the magistrate had found shortcomings with regards to two correctional officials.

The employees in question have been suspended and will be subject to procedures before the Public Service Commission, the ministry said.

A 29-year-old inmate at Corradino Correctional Facility died on June 4 almost three weeks after she was found unconscious in her cell in what prison officials had at the time described as a suicide attempt.

The woman was hospitalised in the early morning of June 16 after being given first aid by doctors and nurses at the prison.

More to follow.