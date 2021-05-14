Two of the four speed cameras planned for the Coast Road have been installed, the Local Enforcement System Agency (LESA) said.

The other two will be installed at a later date.

On Friday, LESA said the cameras were installed following various studies of the area and after taking on board recommendations of multiple magisterial inquiries.

Contraventions will start being issued from May 24 and motorists will only receive a warning that they have exceeded the maximum permissible speed limit until then.

Several serious accidents have taken place on the Coast Road, some of which were fatal.