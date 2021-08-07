A man and a woman who allegedly mugged a man in Gżira on Wednesday, have been remanded in custody

Tony Armando Zahra, 46 and Josephine Grixti, 55, were arrested within hours of the violent robbery targeting a 43-year old pedestrian who was stopped, robbed and threatened at knifepoint while walking through Ġnien il-Kunsill tal-Ewropa at around 11am.

The victim was allegedly first approached by the woman who asked him for money.

She was soon joined by her partner who allegedly threatened the victim at knifepoint, demanding more money.

The victim ran off, chased by the duo all the way to a private property where he finally sought refuge.

Some €40 were allegedly stolen in the violent incident.

A search kicked off for the two suspects and within the hour, the woman was spotted and arrested in the same locality.

Later, a Rapid Intervention Unit officer who was off duty spotted the male suspect seated in a car being driven through Gżira.

On Friday, the couple pleaded not guilty to aggravated theft and extortion.

The man was separately charged with carrying a knife without the necessary police licence and wilful damage to third party property.

The woman was separately charged with loitering and soliciting.

A request for bail was turned down and the court, presided over by magistrate Nadine Lia, remanded the couple in custody.

Inspector Lydon Zammit prosecuted.

Lawyer Benjamin Valenzia was legal aid counsel to Zahra, while lawyer Lennox Vella assisted Grixti.