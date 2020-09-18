COVID-19 has had a negative impact on two-thirds of Gozitan businesses according to a Gozo Business Chamber survey.

Nearly half, 47 per cent, described the impact as "very negative".

The survey was conducted across several sectors of the island's economy, including tourism, retail, finance, manufacturing, construction, transport and agriculture.

Fifty-seven per cent of respondents said they were benefiting from the government's wage supplement, although a third were not entitled to this incentive.

According to the data, three-fourths believe the supplement should be extended beyond October.

Asked about the government voucher scheme, a third said it had a positive impact on their business, while 16 per cent said the effect was negligible or minimal.

Still, two-thirds believe the government should issue another round of vouchers to stimulate the economy.

The chamber also published its proposals for the government's upcoming budget.

These include the building of a new hospital and a multi-level undergound parking facility in Victoria, and giving a tax break to digital companies.

The chamber based its proposals on an analysis of the Gozitan economy, which it said was "over-reliant" on tourism, construction and real estate.

The diversification of the Gozitan economy is of utmost priority at this stage, also given the government’s investment in certain areas such as digital infrastructure, the chamber said on Friday.

It called on the government to adopt "a regional focused approach".

"Gozo merits special attention because it possesses specific attributes which can assist not only its own recovery but that of the whole nation," it said.

Budgetary proposals

Enhance maritime and air links between Gozo and Malta

Continue the permanent link project

Build a new hospital for Gozo

Build a multi-storey underground car park in Victoria

Construct a new breakwater in Marsalforn

Electric vehicles crossing over from Malta should pay a reduced fare, while the fee should be waived for Gozitan residents who own electric vehicles

The maximum refund on electric vehicles for Gozo residents should be raised to €9,000 from the current €7,000

Provide a tax break to digital sector companies that settle in Gozo