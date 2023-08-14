A man who robbed a cab driver at knifepoint has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Bratislav Makaric, a 34-year-old Serbian national, admitted in court to threatening and robbing the driver who had just ferried him from St Paul’s Bay to the Pembroke park and ride in the early hours of August 4.

Bolt driver Malcolm Camilleri had just completed the trip when the passenger seated behind him pulled out a carving knife and held it to his throat, demanding cash as well as the driver’s mobile phone and car keys.

The thief later fled the scene, making off with some €400 in cash and his victim’s phone.

Working off CCTV footage and information from the passenger's Bolt account, police identified Makaric as the suspect.

When faced with the allegations, he immediately admitted and also confessed that he had a gambling problem.

He was arrested and charged with aggravated theft, unlawfully holding his victim against his will as well as carrying a knife without the necessary police licence.

Upon arraignment on Saturday, the accused pleaded guilty.

The court, presided over by magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit condemned him to a two-year effective jail term.

He was also fined €120 for the unlawful possession of the weapon.

Inspectors Lydon Zammit and Stephen Gulia prosecuted.