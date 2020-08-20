The Union Ħaddiema Magħqudin Voice of the Workers on Thursday suspended health-related industrial action following a meeting which included the participation of Health Minister Chris Fearne.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed a number of pending issues to the Allied Health Professionals sectoral agreement.

On August 10, the union had ordered audiologists, occupational therapists, dental hygienists, dental technologists, biomedical scientists, physiotherapists, speech language pathologists, radiographers, and podiatrists to only provide emergency services owing to a pay dispute with the health authorities.

The union said following Thursday's meeting that, as a sign of goodwill, it was suspending the actions for two weeks, with the aim of a final agreement being reached.

In a tweet, Fearne said the development was the result of day-long discussions with patients being the ultimate winners.