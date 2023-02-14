Britain is to support Malta in devising a new counter-terrorism strategy and cooperate in its counter-terrorism capability-building, according to an agreement signed last week.

The bilateral cooperation and framework deal also says that the two countries will share intelligence and analysis and develop joint understanding of security threats.

The agreement was signed by British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Foreign Minister Ian Borg and covers a wide range of areas including defence, migration, rule of law, trade and investment.

While not legally binding, it provides a basis for cooperation between the two countries over the coming year.

Defence and security

On defence and security, the two countries agreed to maintain unwavering support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression, through vocal leadership, including at UN institutions such as the Security Council, firm action, including through sanctions, and support for the Ukrainian government and peoples.

They will also share expertise on Libya, resume the UK-Malta Migration Dialogue and share knowledge on migration, with a focus on tackling illegal migration and collaboration on return and readmission with third countries.

The two countries will share knowledge between the Malta Police Force Passenger Information Unit and the UK National Border Targeting Centre to enhance their capabilities to process passenger name record data and advance passenger information to counter terrorism and serious crime and maintain border security.

They will also exchange information on active cyber defence, Digital Service Security and supply chain risks and support SMEs in enhancing their cyber security preparedness through education materials and programmes.

Britain will continue to facilitate access for Malta to UK Armed forces Adventurous Training and Battlefield Studies and UK Tier 1 Defence training courses.

Rule of law

The agreement provides that the UK will support police reform through the UK-Malta Policing Partnership and Malta’s desire to implement an intelligence-led policing model that harnesses intelligence through data collection and analysis. It will also support the development of a covert policing response that enables the police to combat serious and organised crime and counter-terrorism threats effectively.

The two countries will enhance cooperation on intelligence sharing in all areas of serious organised crime and counter-terrorism, and protection of their respective borders.

Malta students' participation in the UK's Turing Scheme

Among other points, the two countries agreed to continue to review their Reciprocal Healthcare Agreement to ensure its fitness for purpose. The agreement seeks to ensure nationals of either country are given access to national healthcare services in the other.

They agreed to strengthen collaboration through education partnerships, and sharing of best practices on apprenticeships, and official programmes such as the Turing Scheme.

The Turing Scheme is the UK government's programme to provide funding for international opportunities in education and training across the world. It was set up when Britain left the EU and therefore no longer participated in the Erasmus education programme.