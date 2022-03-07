As the war in Ukraine rages on, forcing civilians to leave their homes and head for safety, we’ve asked Ukrainian people in Malta to shed insight on how people in Malta can help.

Donations

Start with the basics. Thousands of people have left their homes with very few belongings.

So those who make it to Malta will need basics starting with clothes. But, to ensure that nothing goes to waste and that these people can be given what they really need, donating money may be the best option. The Ukrainian Consulate in Malta is in the process of setting up a bank account to accept donations for Ukrainians who arrive in Malta. Meanwhile, the Solidarity Overseas Service (SOS) Malta is collecting money for Ukrainian refugees arriving at the Romanian border.

Housing

Any Ukrainians who come to Malta will have to spend time in quarantine but, after that, they will need a place to stay with their family. Free accommodation - and the basic furnishings that make up a home - would alleviate the burden.

The Kalkara offices of the kENUP have so far been cleared out to be transformed into accommodation for 10 Ukrainian families fleeing war. They are appealing for home furnishings including beds, quilts, bath towels, rugs, electric kettles, mugs, plates, cutlery, glasses, mini-fridges, microwaves, sandwich toasters, dining tables, chairs and chests of drawers. Basic food supplies are also needed.

Employment

Once Ukrainian families settle in Malta they would want to be able to stand on their own feet. This is not just about survival. It's about dignity too. Any work and job opportunities will be welcome.

Schools and education

Ukrainian children were forced to stop attending school to flee their homes. Offering them some form of schooling, perhaps in their own language, or English lessons to support them, would help them get back on track and ensure they don’t lose more than they already have.

Whoever would like to help by offering job opportunities or lessons, can get in touch here.

Healthcare

After travelling in dire conditions Ukrainians may face a range of physical and mental health issues. Any free and accessible support here would help them immensely. The government has so far said it will be offering free care to Ukrainian cancer patients.

Less bureaucracy

This one is for the government. Over the past week, several Ukrainian people in Malta have called on the authorities to drop COVID requirements such as requests for vaccine certificates and the need to quarantine. This is about the mental health of people who just arrived in a new country after witnessing the war and all the fears that come with it, they said.