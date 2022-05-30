The Ukrainian band that won this year Eurovision Song Contest sold the trophy for €838,000 in a bid to raise funds for military drones.

According to the BBC, Kalush Orchestra auctioned the crystal microphone on Facebook.

The sale coincided with the band's appearance at a Berlin concert held to raise funds for medical care and supplies.

Frontman Oleh Psiuk urged people not to get used to the war. "I think it should be on the front pages always, until peace comes", he said according to BBC.

Earlier this month, Kalush Orchestra beat out 24 competitors in the final of the world's biggest live music event with Stefania, a rap lullaby combining Ukrainian folk and modern hip-hop rhythms from an energetic, breakdancing band.