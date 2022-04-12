Holy Week activities at St George’s basilica include liturgical celebrations leading to Easter Sunday. On Monday, Mass was held at St Francis church, followed by the Way of the Cross with the statue of Christ the Redeemer along the streets of Rabat.

Today is Reconciliation Day for all those who desire to receive the sacrament of reconciliation in the community.

Many priests will take part in the celebration and be available to hear confession. The liturgy starts at 6.30pm.

On Wednesday, Mass will be celebrated at 6pm, followed by Għandi l-Għatx (I’m Thirsty) at 7pm as part of the parish project Fejn hu Ħuk? Kont bil-għatx u sqejtuni (Where is your brother? I was thirsty and you gave me drink). Ukrainian war witnesses will recount their experiences related to the Passion of Christ.

On Maundy Thursday, archpriest Joseph Curmi will lead concelebrated High Mass commemorating the Last Supper at 6.30pm.

After Mass, the Blessed Sacrament will be transported to the Altar of Repose for the adoration of the faithful.

The liturgy of Good Friday starts at 3pm. It includes the Liturgy of the Word, Adoration of the Cross and Holy Communion. The Good Friday procession will leave the basilica at 5.30pm, with the participation of the La Stella Band, the Count Roger Band and the Laudate Pueri choir.

On Holy Saturday, the Easter Vigil starts at 8.30pm.

On Easter Sunday, the manifestation with the statue of the Risen Christ, by artist Alfred Camilleri Cauchi, will start at 8.45am, accompanied by the La Stella Band. Mgr Curmi will distribute figolli (Easter sweet) to children at the steps of the basilica. Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma will lead Pontifical Mass at 11am.

Celebrations will be transmitted live on Radju Leħen il-Belt Victoria (548.44MHz FM Stereo), on www.stgeorge.org.mt, live streaming on Facebook (www.facebook.com/stgeorge.org.mt) and on Youtube (www.youtube.com/stgeorgesbasilica).