A group of Ukrainian women handed out white carnations and red gerberas to passers-by in Valletta on Tuesday afternoon.

It was their way of expressing gratitude to Malta for the support given to Ukrainians ever since Russia invaded their country.

Ukrainians gave out flowers to passersby as a sign of gratitude towards the Maltese. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

They presented their flowers just after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the Maltese Parliament, urging the country to “stop the privileges of Russian people, including golden passports and dual citizenship".

Olena Chaplystka, one of the women giving flowers, said despite its size, Malta has done so much to help Ukrainians.

The women turned up in Valletta just after Zelensky addressed the Maltese Parliament. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

“(The) support of everyone is very important and Malta being a small country, it gives such an enormous amount of support. You hear about big countries a lot on TV, on the media, but no one talks about small countries. And we as Ukrainians are so very thankful for the support of every Maltese”.

The Ukrainian woman said that, together with her friends, she wanted to thank the Maltese with this small gesture.

Olena said those who fled Ukraine are grateful for the shelter they have been given by other countries, but they want to be able to go back to their homeland.

“I am going next week. We all want to go home."

Olena said Ukrainians who fled their country are not refugees.

"They are temporarily displaced. And as soon as people can, everyone I know, they want to go home. I just want to go home. I am ready to kiss the ground I was born on”.

The Ukrainian woman explained that being on holiday is one thing, but not being able to go home is another thing.

“I just feel I have to (go home)”, she said.

Olena will be returning to Kyiv next week.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Tuesday that nearly two-thirds of the capital's residents had returned after a massive exodus following Russia's invasion in late February.