Ultra-endurance athlete and clean seas activist Neil Agius has started his journey to Spain ahead of an attempt at a world-record swim that will see him cross from Mallorca to the west coast of Ibiza, the swimmer announced on Friday.

Agius said that he would be travelling to Spain to mentally prepare for the challenge, which will see him attempt to swim across approximately 160km in what is being dubbed the ‘100 mile swim’.

The swimmer is expecting a window of good weather during which he will be able to start the gruelling challenge early next week.

“The last 10 months are really narrowing down into the last 10 days - all that work we’ve done is bearing its fruits already, the whole team is coming together,” he said.

Agius is using the swim to raise awareness and lobby governments to sign up for and properly implement the United Nations Treaty of the High Seas.

Adopted in New York on June 19, the treaty establishes area-based management tools for ocean preservation, including marine protected areas, to conserve and sustainably manage vital habitats and species.

According to the UN, currently, only about one per cent of the high seas are protected.

The adopted agreement will be open for signature at United Nations Headquarters in New York for two years from 20 September 2023, the day after the 2023 Sustainable Development Goals Summit. It will enter into force after ratification by sixty states.

“The 100 Mile Swim is not just about setting a world record. More importantly, it is about highlighting the problem of pollution and pollutants in our seas and oceans,” Agius said.

Working with the NGO Wave of Change, Agius is also spearheading a campaign to enhance community awareness about making sustainable fashion, dietary and domestic lifestyle choices.

During his swim, Agius will be supported by a team of around 25 volunteers and professionals made up of medics, swim observers, navigators, skippers and crew, motivators, media, and a nutritionist, who will ensure that he remains safe and healthy throughout the swim.

He has also worked with leading sleep deprivation experts to develop a specialised breathing technique and prepared mentally for the challenges that such a lengthy challenge poses.

The 100 Mile swim is supported by Atlas Insurance, VisitMalta, Ocibar, Flutter, JL Hotels, BRND WGN, SMS, Marine Konnect, and the Mallorca Preservation Foundation as well as Neil's own NGO Wave of Change Malta.