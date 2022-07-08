Elderly residents at the government’s St Vincent de Paul Residence were ordered not to leave their wards, go for a walk or attend Mass unless accompanied by someone else, under security measures that were immediately blocked by the nurses’ union which called them “inhumane”.

The raft of new measures were meant to step up security after the disappearance of an 83-year-old man from the home for the elderly 10 days ago and an apparent suicide attempt by another resident a few days later.

In a memo sent to all staff, senior management said that to “escalate security”, residents were not to be allowed out of their wards, or even outside to smoke a cigarette, unless accompanied.

Doors were to be kept closed at all times

Doors were to be kept closed at all times and only opened by staff on duty. Stairwells and lifts had to remain inaccessible to unattended residents.

All staff were instructed to ensure that the nursing station was manned at all times, including during the night.

The management warned that disciplinary action would be taken against staff should there be any incidents resulting through negligence.

The Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses immediately told its members to ignore the instructions.

“St Vincent de Paul was registered as a hospital not a prison,” MUMN president Paul Pace said in a communication to all members.

The members were nurses not guards, he said, describing the instructions as “inhumane” to residents.

“Nurses cannot be held responsible if any resident leaves the ward since nurses are not door attendants. Shifting the onus of responsibility on nurses is illegal since medical and non-medical staff can enter and leave any open ward and do not lock the doors behind them,” he said.

Questions sent to the minister for active ageing, which sources said issued the instructions, remained unanswered by the time of writing.

Alleged sightings prove negative

The memo was issued following the disappearance of resident Charlie Fino, who was last seen exiting St Vincent de Paul’s main gate at around 3am on June 28. He has been missing since and a spokesperson for the police confirmed yesterday that they were still actively searching for him.

The spokesperson said there had been a number of alleged sightings but, when investigated, the searches resulted negative.

Fino’s family believe their relative might be sheltering from the blistering heat in nearby fields.

They have appealed to owners of land in Luqa, Santa Luċija, Kirkop, Qormi, Gudja, Mqabba, Qrendi, Safi and his hometown Żurrieq to check the structures in their private fields and properties in case he is taking refuge there.

The police last week released a grab from CCTV footage showing Fino walking in Luqa, close to the home for the elderly, on the night he went missing. He was wearing a light blue t-shirt and dark bermudas.

The increased security came after another elderly resident fell out of a bathroom window in an apparent suicide attempt. She was critically injured.

A retired judge is leading an internal inquiry seeking to establish the facts and make recommendations to prevent similar incidents from taking place in the future.