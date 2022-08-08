The teachers' union is filing a case in court on behalf of fired headmaster Mario Mallia on grounds that he was unfairly dismissed.

In a press conference outside the lawcourts, president Marco Bonnici said the Malta Union of Teachers would be doing everything in its power to support Mallia and prevent the situation at St Albert the Great College from deteriorating any further.

Mallia speaking outside court. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

The union is asking the court tribunal to declare that Mallia’s employment at the college was terminated unjustly and based on the facts of the case, he should be reinstated in his role as headmaster. Additionally, the union is asking for Mallia to be awarded fair compensation for the ordeal.

Mallia’s case holds that in a written letter to Fr Aaron Zahra, the former headmaster addressed all the points the latter had outlined against him in a written “final warning”. In the letter, Mallia also said he was determined to “find a way to work with the board and the rector” to resolve these issues.

Despite this, Mallia’s employment was terminated on July 25, on the basis of “usurpation and/or use of employer’s property without obtaining prior consent” and “insubordination with aggravating circumstances”.

Mallia’s case also states that a statement released by the college claiming that he was not fired for his inclusion policies but as a result of several managerial disputes that remained unresolved, is false and does not tally with the facts of the case.

Board never sought to meet Mallia

Before his dismissal, Mallia had made several attempts to meet with the provincial but despite his efforts, this meeting never materialised, it said.

Likewise, the board had never sought to meet with Mallia, the case says, and he was never given an adequate opportunity to address the reasons cited for dismissal.

Mallia said the statements made by the board regarding his dismissal are defamatory and also reserves the right to seek further legal action on false statements made about him.

He is also declaring that as a result of his dismissal, he has suffered material damages.

Mallia was fired from his post last month, a dismissal which he says came about due to his support of two inclusivity programmes that had been running at the Valletta church school.

The school denies that Mallia was sacked due to his inclusivity policies and maintains that his dismissal was spurned by his refusal to abide by the statute regulating the college and his insistence on making decisions without seeking approval from the college’s board.

Zahra meanwhile told Times of Malta that Mallia was refusing to cooperate with his superiors and be accountable to them.