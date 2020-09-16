The Union of Professional Educators - Voice of The Workers has urged the government to consider the closure of schools in view of a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases.

"The situation is unsustainable and with the opening of schools on the 28th of September 2020, the number of cases will defiantly (sic) increase to unsustainable numbers thus putting a burden on our health care system," the union said.

"The Union is therefore requesting officially the Prime Minister to consider the closure of physical attendance in schools, and to revert to online lessons as proposed by the UPE last August."

The union, which represents a minority of teachers and LSEs, said it reserved the right to order industrial action if its request is denied within the coming days.

Schools have been closed since March after the first COVID-19 cases were reported. Times of Malta reported on Wednesday that the daily tally of new cases has, for the first time, exceeded 100.

The Malta Union of Teachers is due to hold a press conference on Wednesday about the current situation.