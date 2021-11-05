The Malta Police Union has directed all male members of the force to sport a well-groomed beard if they so wish as from Monday.

The union also directed all officers not to wear their police cap.

It said hair may be dyed, but not in “conspicuous colours” and nail polish of any colour may also be used.

The directives come after the police commissioner failed to reply or acknowledge a union request made on September 20 to repeal a circular imposing shaving, under the threat of disciplinary action for non-compliance, on all officers, including non-uniformed ones.

This order, the union said, was “unlawful” as the law only specifies that an officer has to be shaven and properly dressed while in uniform.

The law, the union insisted, did not provide the commissioner with the right to add or subtract from this clause.

Some officers are already following orders not to shave, wear police caps, ties or lanyards, given by the Police Officers Union.

In this instance, the dispute is about police officers being assigned duties close to schools.

In October, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri had suggested that a policy that requires police officers to cover up tattoos could be scrapped.