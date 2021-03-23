A poll by University lecturers has put incumbent rector Alfred Vella in the lead ahead of Thursday’s elections for the post for the next five years.



Prof. Vella garnered 62 per cent of votes, while the only other candidate, Prof. Frank Bezzina, was the preferred choice of 38 per cent of academic staff at the University of Malta.



The vote was organised by the University of Malta Academic Staff Association, which has decried the lack of academics’ involvement in the election process for a new rector.



UMASA, the union representing the university’s tertiary research and lecturing staff, asked members to indicate their preference for rector after it circulated the vision statements of both candidates. A total of 222 votes were cast



Both Vella and Bezzina declined a Times of Malta offer to take part in a head-to-head debate in the run-up to the University Council extraordinary meeting on Thursday, where a vote in a secret ballot will be taken, following the candidates’ presentation and replies to questions.



Vella is seeking a second five-year term, but will be contested by the dean of the Faculty of Economics, Management and Accountancy after nominations were submitted by University Council members.



UMASA seeks open process



“As a position at the helm of the national University, one of the country’s major employers, we believe it is important that the process is as open and participatory as possible,” UMASA president Jean Paul Baldacchino said.



In the discussions on the draft University Act in 2017, UMASA had insisted that reforms in the elections for rector should involve the wider University academic community in a direct democratic process, he complained.



Under the current procedure, only three of the 31 electors are elected representatives of academic staff, with half of the members appointed directly by the government, he pointed out.



“UMASA will be looking towards greater reform in the process and we trust that the newly elected rector will, together with the union, work towards greater democracy within the institution,” Baldacchino said.



Academics had already expressed concern about the lack of public debate on the important position and the institution’s vision for the future in the run-up to its leader’s election.



Faculty of Social Wellbeing dean Andrew Azzopardi had said the lack of engagement before the election was in stark contrast with the scenario five years ago, which was characterised by a whole national discussion on the rectorate.

The University Students’ Council had also called for a wider debate and the exchange of candidates’ ideas with students.



Candidates lay out their vision

Asked by Times of Malta for their vision for the University’s future, the candidates vying for the rectorate both said they would be guided by lessons learnt from the pandemic, acknowledging the institution’s central role in social well-being and national life.



In sharing their ideas ahead of the upcoming elections, their common ground lay in keeping the University in contact with and working for society, as well as remaining relevant in a world where higher education has a pivotal role in the social and economic well-being of the community.