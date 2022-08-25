The government had no right to cut funding for the University of Malta, the Nationalist Party said on Thursday.

"The government had no right to take this decision as it is our children who will suffer. This government, unfortunately, has forced the university to beg for funds. A university without research is one that cannot excel," PN education spokesperson Justin Schembri told a press conference.

The comments come after news of a funding cut was revealed by the university's rector in an e-mail to faculty heads and other university officials on Tuesday.

The news that the government is to cut funding to the university by €1.1 million has drawn frustration from students as well as concern from lecturers.

"It is obvious that for Robert Abela's government, research is not important," Schembri said, pledging the Opposition will keep fighting to ensure the university gets the funds it deserves.

The MP also asked whether the government is planning on cutting funding for other educational institutions.

Jerome Caruana Cilia and Justin Schembri addressing the news conference.

"The decision is unacceptable, irresponsible, inconceivable, unjust, disgusting," he said.

Meanwhile, MP Jerome Caruana Cilia said it remains unclear whether the government consulted stakeholders on the issue.

"While other countries are looking at ways to help their people, the Labour government ignored people's pleas and experts' opinions and did not unveil a mini-budget earlier this year," Caruana Cilia said.

Caruana Cilia said the university's funding cut raises questions on whether other budgets - for Gozo, infrastructure and culture, among others - will also be impacted.

"Can the government be clear? Can the finance minister give us a clear and transparent answer?" the MP said.