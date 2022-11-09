University of Malta rector Alfred Vella has defended Campus Hub over criticism that the new complex commercialises campus life, saying the shops there are “useful and attractive”.

“Many people only see the commercial establishments in Campus Hub and forget about the student accommodation, lecture rooms and administrative space provided,” he said.

Video: Times of Malta

Commercial establishments were needed in and around campus and much of the volume of the new facility was used to cater to the university’s needs, he said.

Envisioned as a new university residence as well as a space for commercial entities, Campus Hub started operating on the fringes of the Msida campus at the start of this academic year.

It has however gotten off to a rocky start, with dozens of students having gathered in front of the behemoth five-block, 10-storey complex on Friday to protest what 22 student organisations lambasted as the hyper-commercialisation of campus life.

The protest was called after Campus Hub hiked parking rates up many times over without warning, with organisers forging ahead with the plans despite Campus Hub management backtracking and partially reducing parking rates for students.

Parking fees were only the straw that broke the camel’s back, secretary general of student organisation GħSL had told Times of Malta.

Academics seek impact assessment

Students are not the only campus members unhappy with the new development: the University of Malta Academic Association has called for a social impact assessment to revise how the space in the area is used.

Studies such as an environmental impact assessment are typically carried out during the planning process before a planning application is approved and they are usually taken into consideration on whether to grant a permit for the building or not.

In the case of Campus Hub, the Environment Resources Agency had determined that an EIA would not be required and said the environmental impact of the project was “unlikely to be significant”.

Acknowledging that there is little to do in practical terms, given that the Campus Hub has already been approved and built, academic Maria Brown, who is on the UMASA board, said this could be an opportunity to outline the best use of the space to benefit the academic enrichment of campus life

“Given the public and educational context of the site in question, UMASA calls for more transparency and consultation on matters that include financial negotiations and agreements in relation to the University of Malta and its land use,” it said.

UMASA said it was “undeniable” that the purpose of the project is solely commercial. Primary stakeholders - the academic community of students, lecturers and researchers - should have been considered in this matter, it said.

Rector: Commercial aspect is essential

University rector Vella, however, believes the commercial elements in Campus Hub are a necessity.

“The shops needed to be there to make the place useful and attractive,” he said.

The campus population outnumbers many Maltese villages so having a pharmacy and a mini market was important to the area, he said.

The rector added that even though one saw commercial outlets when entering the complex, the largest volume of space was that used for student accommodation, lecture rooms and administrative offices.

Education minister Clifton Grima said he would welcome UMASA’s social impact assessment proposal.

The University Students Council has several valid proposals to improve student life, he said. Extending library hours and having alternative spaces to study were two of them.

“Not everyone has a home environment that facilitates studying,” he said.

Campus Hub is owned and operated by the Vassallo Group, which obtained a concession from the University of Malta to develop the complex back in 2016.