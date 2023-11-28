The university’s academic staff has backed demands by teachers for better pay and working conditions, as talks between the union and government are set to resume.

In a statement, a day after a nationwide strike, the University of Malta Academic Staff Association (UMASA) called on the government to give education the “central importance it deserves”.

“Improving working conditions in schools is in the best interests of all involved - teaching staff, as well as students,” the association said.

It came after the Malta Union of Teachers announced it is suspending industrial action that culminated in the one-day strike across church and state schools on Monday.

RELATED STORIES 'I struggle every month': Teachers explain why they are striking

It said talks with the government are set to resume on Wednesday and Thursday.

Directives included not carrying out class assessments and refraining from meeting with parents or submitting attendance sheets.

The union warned these directives would be reinstated should government talks fail. Details of the talks are still now known.

Monday's strike saw an "overwhelming 97% of teachers" participate, the union said. Only 600 students turned up in state schools out of a total of 35,000 students.

Students in state schools were offered supervision, as part of a government contingency plan, while church schools asked parents to keep students at home.