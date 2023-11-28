Teachers who went on strike on Monday have described why they took part in the action as they struggle with low pay, lack of professional development and staff retention.

An "overwhelming" 97% of teachers participated in the strike that effectively shut down state and church schools across the country, according to the Malta Union of Teachers.

Among those was a teacher who has been working for over 10 years. She spoke about how colleagues discuss changing professions as they struggle with life’s expenses and the increasing workload.

“There is no motivation. Our work keeps increasing and changing. Like recent changes in the curriculum and assessment methods. I spent the summer working on these changes. And there might be more changes around the corner. Then, at the end of the day, for what? With the salary I get and the increased cost of living, I struggle every month,” she said.

The educator, in her 30s who teaches a science subject at a Church school, explained that she had an average lifestyle with a house loan as her main expense.

“I work hard knowing that my future won’t improve. My colleague, who has been working for 25 years, only earns €100 more than I do a month. If things don’t change, I will have to leave the profession. At least, I will know I will get a decent salary for my work,” she said.

In June, Education Minister Clifton Grima told parliament that 97 educators resigned over the past year: 55 from primary schools and 42 from secondary schools.

Teachers are feeling demotivated. PHOTO: Matthew Mirabelli

Johanna MacRae also teaches in a Church school. She has given up arguing against the mentality that teachers do not work hard.

“I’m not even going to go into the challenges and work – that’s a waste of time. But the fact is that we are professionals,” she said. She explained that one of the biggest issues is that the law allows the government to employ non-qualified teachers.

“This is why the government has no interest in increasing salaries. But it’s unheard of. It’s like a nurse not having nurse qualifications. There is the mentality that anyone can teach,” she said. Teachers start with some €1,200 a month, increasing yearly to reach about €2,200 after 20 years, she added.

“Who would want to spend four years, or more, studying and then get these salaries when there are much more attractive and lucrative jobs,” she said, cautioning that the current lack of teachers can only get worse with this mentality.

Parents also express solidarity

Meanwhile, parents expressed solidarity with teachers. “For both my child’s safety and respect towards educators, I chose to keep my daughter with me today. Better conditions of work won’t only benefit teachers but students as well,” one parent wrote on Facebook.

Most parents opted to keep their kids at home or made alternative arrangements on Monday.

A mother of two teenage girls and a younger boy said the girls were old enough to stay at home while she and her husband were at work. However, her nine-year-old son spent the day with his grandparents. She did not feel safe sending her child to school, where there were supervisors.

Many shared the same sentiment. One mother of two young boys said: “I couldn’t send them as, while the school is open, we were strongly advised to keep them home for their of safety ‒ they had no guarantee there would be enough supervision.”

Another mother said: “Can you imagine if all parents sent their kids to school? With just supervisors? And no structured curriculum from 8.30am till 2.30pm? It would be asking for someone to get seriously hurt. Who would then be held accountable?”

Some parents had no choice. One mother of a young boy said: “I had to go to work. If I left him with my parents, given their advanced age, they wouldn’t have managed to handle him for long hours and he would have ended up spending a day on the tablet. Hence, better send him to school to interact and play with other children."