Delays in the conclusion of a collective agreement for University of Malta’s non-academic staff and ensuing directives are impacting the well-being of students, KSU claimed on Tuesday.

Last week UĦM Voice of the Workers said it had ordered non-academic staff to work to rule over delays in the conclusion of their collective agreement.

The union registered an industrial dispute in November after no progress was registered on negotiations on the new agreement that should replace the one that expired in December 2021.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Kunsill Studenti Universitarji said the directives were impacting lectures, practicals and assignments.

"It is simply unacceptable to jeopardise the educational well-being of students. All this at a time when safeguarding students’ mental health is supposed to be a top government priority and an almost national crisis."

KSU said it was not casting blame, "but it is absurd how at the end of the day, the only stakeholders truly affected - who are not even involved in the decision-making of this collective agreement - are the students themselves".

It urged stakeholders to prioritise the conclusion of the negotiations.