A hit-and-run motorist caught by an off-duty police officer was driving without a licence or insurance cover, a court learnt on Friday.

The 20-year-old motorist, Nicky Gauci from Senglea, pleaded guilty to a raft of charges following his arraignment.

Gauci hit a female pedestrian and kept going on Thursday at around 10.45am, only to be caught by an off-duty police officer.

He pleaded guilty to grievously injuring the woman, fleeing the site, driving without a license and insurance cover as well as driving in a careless manner.

His lawyers informed the court that Gauci was registering an admission but requested a pre-sentencing report to assist the magistrate in meting out punishment.

The prosecution did not object.

The defence requested bail, arguing that the accused had an untainted record, had cooperated and registered an admission at the earliest possible stage.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Monica Vella, upheld both requests.

Bail was granted against a €500 deposit and a personal guarantee of €4000.

Inspectors Kurt Farrugia and Antonello Magri prosecuted. Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri were defence counsel