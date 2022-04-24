It is reasonable to expect any health-related intervention on the public at large to be justified, proportional, undergo a harm-vs-benefit review, be informed and consented to. Where restrictions for health purposes are still considered necessary, they should not be applied equally across entire populations as one size does not fit all.

Also, when it comes to our health and that of our families, we should not discard our innate discerning abilities and common sense. When something does not sit right in our minds, we should not allow incessant repetition to sway us. Independent thought is a treasured possession.

Since 2020, governments worldwide have intervened on populations with mandates, enforced by punitive laws, in order to curb the spread of a corona virus. One of the more visible measures was the wearing of masks that cover the mouth and nose. In particu­lar, children and teenagers were made to wear masks for long periods in schools and colleges.

Mask wearing is especially harmful to children as it affects their breathing, growth and development and their mental and physical health.

Mask wearing creates and increases fear, worry and anxiety that are powerful immune suppressing emotions. When a child’s immune system is suppressed or inhibi­ted, this exposes the child to a whole variety of other diseases that the child would otherwise have assimilated without consequence.

Our bodies retain 25 per cent of the oxygen that we inhale. We exhale that same volume as carbon dioxide. Masks act as a barrier to children’s breathing, causing them to rebreathe exhaled air, creating oxygen deficiency (hypoxia) and harmful levels of carbon dioxide (hypercapnia). The latter is associated with a reduced immune response and, in extreme cases, increased risk of serious illness.

Margarite Griesz-Brisson, a consultant neurologist and neurophysiologist, had this to say in October 2020 about masks and their effect on our brain: “The rebreathing of our exhaled air will without a doubt create oxygen deficiency and a flooding of carbon dioxide. We know that the human brain is very sensitive to oxygen deprivation. The acute warning symptoms are headaches, drowsiness, dizziness, issues in concentration, slowing down of the reaction time of the cognitive system.”

She points out that “when you have chronic (sustained) oxygen deprivation, all of those symptoms disappear because you get used to it. But your efficiency will remain impaired and the undersupply of oxygen in your brain continues to progress, causing neurodegenerative diseases years to decades later.”

Finally, she warns that “children need the brain to learn and the brain needs oxygen to function. We don’t need a clinical study for that. This is simple, indisputable physiology. Conscious and purposely induced oxygen deficiency is an absolutely deliberate health hazard and an absolute medical contraindication.”

When children breathe out they also expel unwanted microbes as part of the body’s detoxification processes. It is unhealthy to breathe these back in as it causes otherwise absent concentrations of pathogens in the nasal passages that can affect the brain.

In September 2021, Valerie Walsh, in her article in American Thinker called ‘Masking young children in school harms language acquisition’, wrote: “The ability to see the face and, especially, the mouth is critical for children to learn language, which is what children and students are engaged in at all times. Further­more, the ability to see the mouth is also essential to brain development.”

Children, especially in early childhood, are keenly aware of the mouth as part of the entire face to get a sense of what’s going on around them in terms of adults and other people in their environment and the emotional interactions.

In September 2020, 70 doctors wrote to the Flemish (Belgium) minister of education, saying: “We see in our practices an increasing number of children with complaints due to the rules of conduct that have been imposed on them. We diagnose anxiety and sleep problems, behavioural disorders and fear of contamination.

“The mandatory mouth mask in schools is a major threat to their development. It ignores the essential needs of the growing child. The aim of education is to create an optimal context so that a maximum development of young people is possible. The school environment must be a safe practice field. The mouth mask obligation makes the school a threatening and unsafe environment, where emotional connection becomes difficult.”

In July 2021, a UK government scientific advisor candidly admitted that face masks do very little to protect from viruses as these are tiny microbes that easily pass through the fabric. He added: “The public were demanding something must be done, they got masks.” No further comment needed here.

There is substantial research that validates the fact that, normally, healthy children are naturally equipped to neutralise the COVID-19 virus with practically zero risk of serious illness. Evidence suggests that the adverse effects of mask man­dates imposed on children may not have been sufficiently considered by the health authorities.

I am not a medical expert. This article is based on information present in the public domain that we need to be talking about. I encourage parents, health and education professionals to do their own research.

Children assume that their parents and schools have their best interest at heart and, for this reason, they trust and obey without question. I have this message for parents: you are the last line of defence protecting your children, hold your ground come what may.