The MCCAA recently announced the recall of a number of unsafe toys from the market. This recall was made after the authority conducted a series of tests as part of an EU project called Coordinated Activities on the Safety of Products (CASP). Through this project, member states cooperate together with the European Commission’s DG Justice and Consumers to select products and organise testing activities, resulting in greater cohesion across the European market.

The toys recalled did not comply with the requirements of the Toy Safety Directive and applicable European standards. The hazards these toys presented to young children included small parts that could be swallowed and block the child’s flow of air; prohibited chemicals; and/or packaging presenting a risk of strangulation or asphyxiation.

Four of the recalled toys were found in local shops. These were:

• 4 Channels R/C Aerobus (Code: HURC1101);

• 1213 Toys Baby Doll (Bar code: 1287770174561);

• Remote Control Honeybee Vehicle (Bar code: 999800352; Item no.: 34681); and

• Wheel King New 4X4 No. 755-3B (Bar code: 5356101803923).

All the abovementioned toys were recalled due to the presence of prohibited chemicals for consumer products. The chemicals, phthalates, for example, may harm children’s health, causing possible damage to their reproductive system. The other recalled toys were available for sale to Maltese consumers through online retailers from third countries. A complete list of the recalled toys may be found on the MCCAA website at www.mccaa.org.mt/news.

Consumers who bought these unsafe toys are being advised to refrain from using them, and where possible, return them to the retailer from where they bought them. In such situations, consumer legislation obliges sellers to provide appropriate redress to consumers.

The remedy can take the form of repair, where possible, or replacement of the recalled product with a safe one.

Should the seller refuse to provide one of these remedies, affected consumers may contact the Office for Consumer Affairs at the MCCAA if the seller is locally based, or ECC Malta if the seller operates from another EU member state.

When buying certain products online, including toys, consumers are urged to be cautious as these types of products have specific safety requirements and must comply with the applicable European legislation. Extra precautions must be taken when consumers opt to buy from a seller who operates from outside the EU.

In the first instance, it is imperative that consumers know who they are buying from. They must look for the seller’s full contact information. When buying a toy, it is a legal requirement for the product to bear the name and address of the manufacturer and importer, and a type, batch, serial or model number or other element to allow for its identification.

This information may also be provided on the packaging or in a document accompanying the toy, where the size or nature of the product does not allow it.

Consumers are also advised to verify the seller’s reliability. A simple way of doing this is to check online consumer-rating reviews as these can give an indication of problems encountered by other consumers. For authentic reviews, one should always seek independent and unbiased reviews.

Prior to buying a toy, consumers should also read any safety instructions, age restrictions or other warnings available online to help them decide whether the product is suitable for the children they intend to give it to.

If consumers feel unsure about safety-related aspects, they may do some online research about the product, or communicate with the seller for more information.

Consumers are also advised to check whether the product they intend to buy has been recalled by visiting online recall databases for unsafe products such as Safety Gate. This database contains a list of recalled products from across the European member states.

If, despite all the precautions taken, consumers still face a problem linked to product safety, they should first report the problem to the seller or online platform. Then they should notify the MCCAA. Consumers are also encouraged to write a review on the product and sellers to alert future potential consumers. For any queries or further information on product safety, e-mail the MCCAA at marketsurveillance@mccaa.org.mt.