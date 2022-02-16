The United States has commended Malta on the implementation of FATF recommendations, the foreign ministry has said following phone talks between Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo and Karen Donfried, the US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) put Malta on the grey list of financial jurisdictions in June last year, calling for more effective action against money laundering. The United States was reportedly among the countries which backed the FATF decision.

The foreign ministry said Donfried "appreciated the efforts of the Maltese Government on the implementation of the action plan of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and lauded the government strengthening of good governance in the areas of democracy, the judiciary, finance, and freedom of the press."

She also conveyed her appreciation for Malta’s efforts in the field of maritime security to counter blue-collar crime at sea while she also looked forward to working together at the Security Council should Malta’s bid to become an elected member for the period 2023-24 be successful.

The two agreed that their countries would work together for the development of renewable energy and the protection of energy sovereignty.

They called for a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis, agreeing that each country should have its sovereignty and security protected without threatening or diminishing the sovereignty and security of another country.

The US embassy in a post on the same phone call only said that Bartolo and Donfried discussed the strength of the relationship between the two countries and their shared democratic values.