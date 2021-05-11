Vaccinated visitors will be given priority when elderly homes re-open properly in the coming months, the Elderly Minister revealed on Tuesday, emphasising the importance of getting inoculated against COVID-19.

“It is extremely important that those people who visit these elderly people are vaccinated. I am making an emphasis that one should get vaccinated as soon as possible, so when we open and go back to normality, these people who have been vaccinated and 15 days have passed since their second dose will have the possibility to go back to normality before those who have not been yet vaccinated,” Minister for Senior Citizens and Active Ageing Michael Farrugia said on Tuesday.

This is the first time the government has directly linked the easing of measures to vaccination against COVID-19. Although the government is set to issue a vaccination passport for travel abroad, passengers can still present negative test results in place of the passport.

Farrugia did not say whether negative tests results will be accepted in place of a vaccination certificate when visiting the elderly.

Farrugia was speaking during a press conference where he unveiled details about the third phase of the easing of restrictions in elderly homes.

On vaccinated visitors, Farrugia said that "in the near future", those who have been vaccinated will have the opportunity to visit a resident in their private room, or to be allowed to take the elderly resident out of the home.

“By then we will be focusing on who is vaccinated or not, and have a set of restrictions.”

On more immediate measures, Farrugia said as of Monday, visitors will be allowed to visit the residents for 25-minute visits, three times a week. During these visits two members of the same household are allowed time with the resident.

Family members from different households will not be allowed to visit the resident at the same time, as has been the case since the easing of some of the measures in April. The minister said that this means that up to six people per week will be allowed to visit.

The other measures in place - including the booking of visits by appointment, mask-wearing and the maintaining of a two-meter distance from the resident - will continue to be enforced. For now, hugs and other physical affection are still not allowed.

Meanwhile, those visiting residents with dementia will be allowed 15-minute visits every day, with two members from the same household allowed to visit. This means that up to 14 people in one week can visit residents with dementia.

The same regulations apply for residents at St Vincent De Paul.

On the reopening of day centres, announced by Health Minister Chris Fearne and public health chief Charmaine Gauci on Thursday, Farrugia said the elderly will be sticking to bubbles to protect them further.

“Elderly visiting these centres will stick to their bubble, and will accommodate up to four seniors and two staff members,” he said. Day centres are set to reopen on May 24.

And on the same day, outings will also be organised for residents. Again, the elderly will be kept in bubbles with no mixing to take place between those from different homes.

“If all goes according to plan we hope to reach the fourth phase of the easing of restrictions by June, when we reach herd immunity, and that such elderly facilities will be closer to reaching normality.”

He once again emphasised the importance that visitors and family members are vaccinated as soon as possible.