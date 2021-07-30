Vaccination against COVID-19 is, "without any doubt", an essential tool to curb the effects of the pandemic, the Medical Council said on Friday.

In a statement, the council said that all efforts to curb the effects of COVID on professionals and the public “are a must”.

Its statement follows another by the Malta Medical Students' Association earlier in the week in which the MMSA distanced itself from vaccine-hesitant medical students as it reiterated its position in favour of vaccination.

“The Medical Council, cognisant of all risks such a pandemic effects on the nation, trusts in well-researched literature and the academic wisdom and professionalism of entrusted national authorities in the country that advise evidence-based measures,” it said.

The council said the authorities are doing well to continue with the rapid dissemination of vaccines.

It encouraged the public and professionals under its remit to take up vaccination and follow the advice for social distancing, mask-wearing, and hygiene measures as directed by the public health authorities.