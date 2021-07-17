Non-EU workers from many African and Asian countries, as well as those working in the health and catering sectors, must now prove that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to renew their work permit.

A recent update by the Health Ministry indicates that some of the third-country nationals in Malta must also include coronavirus vaccination proof in health screening paperwork required for work permit renewals.

Only Malta-issued COVID-19 vaccine certificates are being recognised as valid for these permit renewals.

Who does this apply to?

Health screening is a mandatory pre-requisite for work permit renewals for anyone who was either born or lived for at least six months in a country deemed a very high risk for tuberculosis.

The list of high-risk countries includes several Asian and African countries as well as some of the Caribbean and Pacific states.

Screening is also mandatory for non-EU citizens working in the following professions, irrespective of where they come from: food handlers, doctors, dentists, midwives, nurses and healthcare professionals, carers, child carers, dental chairside assistants, nannies, beauty therapists, tattooists, masseurs and masseuses.

The requirement added to the health screening procedure.

At least 17,000 workers affected

The measure will impact more than 17,000 third-country nationals who come from countries on the very high-risk list, according to JobsPlus data for 2020. Workers from India, Nepal, the Philippines and Pakistan make up more than half of that total.

But many more will be required to be vaccinated. The data does not break down how many of the almost 39,000 third-country nationals working here as of 2020 are engaged in the health and catering sectors.

The health authorities have so far not said that they will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for third-country nationals working in jobs other than those already mentioned.

However, discussion about the requirement being extended to all third-country nationals quickly gained traction on social media.

An unverified message shared to Facebook group Expats Malta suggesting that all such workers will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination further fuelled discussion.

Social media users questioned the distinction being made between EU nationals and third-country nationals while others expressed concern that their work permit might expire before a second vaccine dose is due.

Questions sent to the Health Ministry on Thursday remain unanswered.

Malta recently came under fire from the European Commission over a proposed travel ban on non-vaccinated travellers entering the island.

On Monday, European Commission spokesperson Christian Wigand said any COVID-19 travel restrictions put in place must be “proportionate and non-discriminatory”.

Malta subsequently modified its rules to allow non-vaccinated travellers to enter the island, provided they undergo 14 days of quarantine at a government-approved quarantine hotel.