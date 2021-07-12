Brussels has raised concerns that a ban on non-vaccinated travellers entering Malta could be discriminatory.

In a press briefing on Monday, European Commissioner spokesperson Christian Wigand said any COVID-19 travel restrictions put in place must be “proportionate and non-discriminatory”.

“We have concerns that these measures could discriminate against those persons who are not fully vaccinated” he said.

While acknowledging that EU countries can put in place measures to protect public health, the Commission had asked Malta for an “explanation” about its measures, he added.

The ban is set to be put into place on Wednesday.

A legal notice fleshing out the ban has yet to be published.

Following a surge in COVID-19 cases, the government on Friday said that, as of Wednesday, all travellers arriving in Malta must present a recognised COVID-19 vaccination certificate, and children aged 5-11 accompanying their parents will have to present a recent negative PCR test. Unaccompanied children will not be allowed into the country.

Children under 5 do not need a test.