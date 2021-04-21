People in their 40s can sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine as from Friday, Health Minister Chris Fearne has announced.

He said on Wednesday that by the end of this week, Malta will have administered 300,000 first doses for older age groups. The authorities kicked off the roll-out for the 50s group on April 17. More than a third of those aged between 50 and 59 have now been given the first dose.

"As from Friday, those who are over 40 can register to get the vaccine," Fearne said. Those in the older age groups will still be eligible to sign up if they have not already registered with the health authorities.

Asked whether Malta was now on track to achieve herd immunity before the June date set earlier in April by the health authorities, Fearne did not say.

Fearne also announced three cases of the Brazil variant of the virus have been detected in Malta. The three cases were imported and all those who might have been in touch with the persons infected are in isolation.

"We are studying the situation so that we have a clear picture what is happening in the community," Fearne said.

Asked by Times of Malta whether he was worried there could be a spike in numbers because of the new variant, as happened with the UK variant, Fearne said "all variants are a worry" but did not elaborate.

He also announced the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which was under review by the European Medicines Agency, can now start being used.

Malta received its first batch of the single-dose vaccine on Friday.

Giving an update on the situation in hospital, Fearne said there are six patients with COVID-19 who require intensive care, down from more than 31 in March when the numbers peaked.

There are no patients at the Good Samaritan unit, which was opened last year to help with isolating infected residents who live in homes for the elderly.

More easing of measures 'soon'

While not providing any details, Fearne said the numbers in Malta have remained low despite some easing of measures in recent days, and so if the infection rate continued to be steady, there would be further relaxation of measures "soon".

He said the easing of measures will be done in a staggered way, as has been the plan all along.

Those measures set to be relaxed on Monday, namely the reopening of non-essential business and the increase in the number of people allowed to gather both inside and outside, will be eased as planned.

As from Monday, people can gather in groups of four and the number of household allowed to mix will go up from two to four.