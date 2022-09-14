A Valletta couple testified on Wednesday about how they were rudely woken up one Saturday morning in June by two armed aggressors who burst into their bedroom, demanding “gold”.

Judith Bakoush and her partner Morat Abdikabir Mohammed were in court shifting from the role of accused in separate proceedings where they are facing drug trafficking charges, to that of witnesses against one of the men who allegedly assaulted them weeks before their arrest.

“It happened on August 7 at around 7.30 or 8am,” started off Bakoush as she took the witness stand in the case against Adnan Saed, a 29-year-old Libyan national, who is pleading not guilty to aggravated theft, slightly injuring Bakoush’s partner, attempted grievous bodily harm and carrying a knife without a police licence.

Adnan is also facing charges over a separate incident that took place on August 10 at Sliema’s Qui-Si-Sana area.

On that Saturday morning in Valletta, while the couple were still in bed, they suddenly woke up to the screams of a friend, Ersilia Gauci, who shared the same residence and was just heading out to buy milk when two men, one of them wearing a face covering, entered the premises on Old Hospital Street.

They burst into the bedroom, armed with knives and approached Morat menacingly.

One of them was a certain “Ramzi”, while the other was Adnan, identified by the witness as the accused.

He was wielding an axe and hit Morat on the chest with its wooden handle, recalled Bakoush.

She tried to pull away the aggressor, pleading with him to stop as he tried to force her partner into the bathroom.

He grabbed Bakoush’s face, saying that he did not mean to hurt her.

“So it’s you, Adnan,” she said, recognising his voice.

“He tried to take him to the bathroom to stab him in there,” she added.

“Where’s the gold,” Adnan asked.

“I sold it,” Bakoush recalled telling the accused.

“He was a friend of ours, a very good friend. Then I don’t know what happened,” went on the witness.

As the violent scene unfolded, the two intruders kicked Morat down the stairs, blood dripping from the wound on his chest.

His €2,000- gold chain fell off as he was kicked down.

Violence spilled into the street

Then the violence spilled over into the street as Adnan and Ramzi tried to pierce the windscreen of Ersilia’s car as the woman tried to get away, a wounded Morat in the passenger seat.

Bakoush grabbed a metal rod, used for added security at the back of her front door, and began to hit the alleged aggressors until they got away in a Toyota Vitz.

She had also spotted Ramzi’s Columbian girlfriend in the car, Bakoush said.

As her friend drove Morat to the Floriana health centre, the aggressors returned twice.

“There was cash, but they came to kill him,” Bakoush insisted.

Under cross-examination, the witness said that she had been living at the Valletta premises for eight years with her partner and seven-year-old son who was not present on the day of the incident.

She said that along with the gold, there was a cash-filled wallet, containing some €5,000 which belonged to the couple.

Asked what she did for a living, Bakoush chose not to reply, after consulting her lawyer.

“What does your husband do,” asked lawyer Charles Mercieca.

“I won’t reply. Ask him,” she retorted. “He inherited his father too.”

“What about the gold,” went on the defence.

“It’s mine and my husband’s,” said Bakoush.

As the lawyer’s questions turned to the raids and the drugs seized by the police from the couple’s home weeks after the aggression, Magistrate Doreen Clarke pointed out that drugs did not feature in the charges concerning Adnan.

Asked about Ersilia, Bakoush said that the woman was a “long-time family friend” who ran a shop and Bakoush used to go to her to cash her social benefits cheques.

No effective cross-examination

Pressed further on that issue, Bakoush refused to reply, saying “now you’re asking too much detail.”

The court pointed out that the witness had the right to avoid possibly self-incriminating questions.

As further questions were met with no reply, the defence minuted that it could not make an effective cross-examination while the witness was still facing separate criminal proceedings.

Morat followed at the witness stand, recalling the violent incident.

“He’s my friend, Adnan,” said the witness.

The two had apparently argued over some motorcycle transfer.

“He and Ramzi came for me,” testified Morat, describing the assault.

As the parties went out into the street, he was bleeding and his vision was “foggy”.

He called out to Bakoush’s friend “Alison” and got into her car, urging her to take him for medical treatment.

“I lost consciousness and told her I was going to die,” he said.

But Adnan tried to block the driver by striking her car windscreen with a knife.

“I told her to drive on and she took me to the Floriana polyclinic.”

He was later taken by ambulance to Mater Dei.

Just as he arrived in hospital, Morat received a call from Ramzi, offering money to “end the matter there”, implying that Morat was to drop the case against his alleged aggressors.

But Morat would not have that.

'I would have been killed'

“Had I not managed to get away I would have been killed like that Arab at Ħamrun,” the witness concluded, making reference to some other violent incident allegedly concerning Ramzi.

Adnan’s lawyers made another request for bail which was objected to by the prosecution in view of the fact that the accused had no ties on the islands and could abscond.

When he knew that police were searching for him, he went into hiding and then tried to get away when finally tracked down, explained prosecuting Inspector Stephen Gulia.

Moreover, Ramzi was still wanted, the court was told.

The defence rebutted that the accused could not be detained just because the State lacked the means to monitor him.

Moreover, Adnan had a fixed address and a lease agreement to account for that.

However, after hearing submissions, the court turned down the request. The case continues in October.

Inspectors Lydon Zammit and Jonathan Ransley also prosecuted. Lawyer Gianluca Caruana Curran was also defence counsel.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb appeared parte civile.