The Franciscan friars have become the latest voice to complain about Valletta's upkeep, saying shops and bars close to the Ta' Gieżu church are leaving the area in a mess.

"This is the level of respect show in Valletta," the friars wrote on Facebook. "Shops clean indoors and the dirt flows outdoors in front of us."

The post was accompanied by a number of photos showing black residue on steps in front of the church.

Friars said that the dirt was making it impossible for them to keep the church clean.

Their complaints about dirt join long-standing issues that the church order has with loud noise in the area.

The area on Triq San Ġwann which the church occupies has in recent years become a thriving area for bars, cafes and restaurants.

And while the outdoor dining adds to the capital city's vibrancy, it has become a headache for residents, who say music is often played at overly loud volumes.

The friars said that music is often so loud that they need to call the police to intervene, as it interrupts Mass.

"Respect should be shown all year round and not just on feast days,” the order said.

Valletta residents have been struggling to maintain peace and quiet outside their homes, especially during the night. New legislation enacted last year allows music to be played outdoors in the capital city till 1am, with concerns that the UNESCO World Heritage site would be transformed into an entertainment hub falling on deaf ears.

A few days ago residents took matters into their own hands by throwing a bucket of water on people enjoying a live performance - following the advice of the city's deputy mayor, who has said police are doing a poor job of enforcing the law.