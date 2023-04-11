Residents of Valletta have raised concerns that traditional Holy Week activities were disrupted by entertainment venues, prompting an urgent meeting of the local council.

Volunteers who took part in the Good Friday procession had to wade through tables and chairs while loud music disrupted the Seven Church visitations on Maundy Thursday.

Some 900 people have signed a petition entitled ‘Safeguard Valletta’s Culture and Tradition During Holy Week Celebrations’ that was set up by the Belt Valletta Facebook page.

Pawlu Mizzi, who started the petition, said that customers at some establishments were mocking the participants of one traditional religous procession.

“One person told me he felt embarrassed to see people laughing at him. He told me it felt like he was part of the Carnival parade," he said.

Valletta has increased in popularity over the last decade, with more restaurants and entertainment venues opening and increase in outside eating areas. Last year a new law permitted music to be played outside until 1am, prompting fears that the UNESCO world heritage site could be turned into an entertainment hub like Paceville in St Julian's.

Mizzi said the preservation of Valletta’s culture and tradition is important for locals, tourists and new residents.

“Over the past few years, not only are we seeing locals leaving Valletta, but also foreigners who invested in making the capital city their home, but now no longer want to live here,” he said.

“We are losing the core and soul of our capital’s culture. We must come together, businesses, community, and religious and cultural entities so that we can set up regulations that everyone follows during such activities.”

The Lady of Sorrows (Id-Duluri) procession last week had to make its way through a sea of chairs and tables. Photo: Joseph Galea

‘Raising these issues for years'

Valletta’s minority leader and former mayor, Christian Micallef said that an urgent meeting with all councillors will be held, but he said no date has been confirmed.

“We, as a minority, have been speaking about this situation in Valletta for years, but now what we are seeing is just a result of bad planning for our capital city,” he said.

Micallef was one of the main voices that spoke out against last year's legal notice to allow establishments to play music till 1 am.

In a Facebook post, mayor Alfred Zammit said the Council and police worked together with the Lands Department on an agreement to ensure that Holy Week activities can go ahead with no issues.

He said while the processions were a “success” he agreed that “some” bars and restaurant owners did not follow the agreement.

“I call for the Department of Lands and the police to take action against those who abused and we will see what happens after the related information is collected,” he wrote.

Minister to meet with Valletta residents

Owen Bonnici taking questions from the media. Video: Jonathan Borg

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici told Times of Malta that he has followed the issue closely and that he wishes to meet with residents to understand the full picture.

"I believe it is my duty to listen and ensure that things improve," he said.

"Everyone wants these traditions, which are so close to our heart, to continue to grow and do so without any obstacles in their way."