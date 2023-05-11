As thousands clamour for green open spaces on an island choked by over-construction, one temporary garden in the middle of the capital in the past week has grabbed a lot of attention.

Last week, St George’s Square, one of Valletta’s largest open spaces, was transformed into a garden displaying over 18,000 plants, from evergreen trees to colourful flowers.

Ġnien tal-Ħolm (Garden of Dreams) is part of the popular Valletta Green Festival, organised by the Valletta Cultural Agency.

Video: Karl-Andrew Micallef and Emma Bonnici

While the garden cannot become permanent due to the number of national and social activities that take place in the square, it was not long before social media was flooded with comments from people campaigning to keep it there.

The support prompted the Valletta Cultural Agency to extend the garden for another week.

The VCA chair, Jason Micallef said the response to the garden has been “overwhelming”.

“The comments have all been ridiculously positive. People see the garden and all say it has a ‘wow factor’,” Micallef said.

Times of Malta took a stroll around the temporary garden and asked commuters if they think the dream garden should become a reality.

“I think it’s excellent and it should be permanent,” Kirsty Vella said.

Vella is an employee at the newly-launched agency, Project Green, which has been tasked by the government to implement the €700 million greening projects pledged by the Labour government.

“I believe it creates a green lung in Malta and in Valletta itself. It could also provide ecosystem services to the city.”

Enjoying a quick snack before heading off to work, Emma Gauci said she felt very “peaceful” being surrounded by nature.

“I think there is a lack of public spaces in Malta, especially with flowers and all this greenery and I would love for it to stay this way,” she said.

Mara Ebejer, who was walking through the garden with a group of friends, also believes the garden should become permanent, especially after all the work done to set it up.

“It is a pity that after all the work done to set it up it will be removed. I believe, like other places, Valletta needs to have more greenery.”

The owner of StrEat, a restaurant just around the corner from the square, was happy to be surrounded by greenery.

Not the right place to have a permanent garden

“They shouldn’t remove it, there is nothing more to add,” Ġużè Falzon said.

Ryan Delia also feels the garden adds character to the square.

“It’s much better than the fountain,” he said.

What about events?

The square, in front of the majestic Grandmaster’s Palace, hosts numerous events throughout the year, such as Independence Day parades, carnival and New Year’s Eve celebrations.

“I believe they can find another square where such events can take place,” Ebejer said.

Charlon Privitelli, who lives in Vittoriosa, spent the afternoon in the capital running errands and squeezed a moment to walk around the garden.

“It’s beautiful and I don’t agree it should be removed. And the carnival parade can be hosted elsewhere.”

Christine Borg Millo said the garden should be structured in a way to still be able to host national activities.

“It’s what happens abroad, so why not here?”

Only one person of those questioned disagreed with the idea of the garden becoming permanent.

Ġnien tal-Ħolm (Garden of Dreams) is part of the popular Valletta Green Festival.

“Having some greenery in Valletta gives a breath of fresh air, however, this is a historic piazza,” David Zahra said.

“It was always meant to be an open space in Valletta in terms of usable space, so it is not the right place to have a permanent garden.”

Jessica Schulz, a Swedish national researching bilingualism in Malta, believes there should be a balance.

“I really enjoy the smell of flowers. I think there is a lot of investment so the fact it is here for a week is a shame. People can enjoy the greenery and colourful flowers but events can also be hosted here.”

While many commented about the lack of green spaces in the capital, Valletta is home to the Upper and Lower Barrakka Gardens, both open green spaces which provide views of the Grand Harbour and overlook the Three Cities.

Just underneath the City Gate bastions, one finds the small but quiet Laparelli Gardens, which served as a car park up until 2019.

After walking through the city gate and hiking up the never-ending stairs, one arrives at Hastings Garden, home to the monument and burial place of Lord Hastings.