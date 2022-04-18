The capital will once again be adorned with colourful flowers and plants this month, as the Valletta Green Festival takes place between April 28 and May 1.

Apart from the usual flowering display in St. George’s Square, which this year will depict a colourful floral frog, the festival will include other activities, such as an obstacle course for dogs.

Details were announced by Valletta Cultural Agency chair Jason Micallef, along with Environment Minister Miriam Dalli and Culture Minister Owen Bonnici on Monday.

It will be the ninth edition of the Valletta Green Festival and this year's event is based on the theme ‘natural habitats’.

Micallef said people can expect to see shrubs and plants along Bull Street and Charles Street, the lower part of Valletta, adjacent to the rooftop garden at the Valletta Design Cluster.

Valletta Cultural Agency chair Jason Micallef, along with Environment Minister Miriam Dalli and Culture Minister Owen Bonnici announcing details on the Valletta Green Festival. Photo: Giulia Magri

A quarter of the plants included in the festival's various installations will remain there permanently, Micallef said, adding that the VCA was committed to adding more urban green spaces to Valletta.

"The temporary installations along Bull Street and Charles Street will later on become permanent additions to the streets," Micallef said.

A similar decision was taken last year when a small garden installation in front of the parliament building became a permanent addition to the entrance of the capital.

This year, the festival will also include a dog obstacle course, set up by obstacle race event organisers Tough Mudder Malta.

The ‘ruff mudder’ dog obstacle course will take place on April 30 between 10am and 4pm in the Laparelli gardens - the ditch gardens found underneath the entrance of the capital.

Speaking during the press conference, Environment Minister Miriam Dalli said the festival will raise more awareness of open spaces, the importance of recycling, protection of natural habitats, and conservation of natural resources.

The Energy and Water Agency (EWA), the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA), Ambjent Malta, Wasteserve and Parks Malta will all be participating.

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici said he believes culture and environment go hand-in-hand and many individuals in the culture sector have a "green heart".

"One of the messages we want to move forward is to both to enjoy the environment around us, but also to protect it," he said.