Premier League sides Valletta, Gżira United and Birkirkara have stepped up their stance of ensuring that the 2019-20 season will be completed when they sent a letter to the Malta Football Association, where they set out target dates on when competitive football should return on the islands.

The BOV Premier League and the FA Trophy are the only competitions that have been kept going by the Malta Football Association for season 2019-20 after the Executive Committee last week decided to end all the lower-tier leagues as well as the women’s championship and the futsal competition due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the last few days, the Premier League Standing Committee has met several times but it seems like there is a huge faction between the 14-top flight clubs as the majority of the clubs want the season to be terminated.

On the other hand, champions Valletta, Birkirkara and Gżira United are the only three clubs who want the season to continue.

The Malta Football Association is set to make a final decision on the future of the Premier League before the May 25 deadline set by UEFA.

In view of the improving situation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the three clubs on Tuesday sent a letter to MFA secretary Angelo Chetcuti where they proposed a set of dates for the season to resume.

“We refer to our respective communications sent to the MFA Administration over the past weeks, wherein we have reiterated our position, in line with UEFA statements and guidelines issued to date, that we should collectively resume and conclude the current BOV Premier League football season, 2019-20,” the statement, signed by the three clubs, said.

“This should be done that final judgements are delivered by the pitch, and not in any other manner.”

The clubs said proposed targets dates “for clubs to be able to prepare and organise themselves for this eventuality which remains our first priority.”

Gżira United, Birkirkara and Valletta are arguing that June 10 will be set as the target for the commencement of clubs’ training sessions while they set July 1 as the date on when the Premier League resumes.

“Please understand that we are doing all this for the benefit of all,” the statement concluded.