St George's Square might be unable to handle the huge crowds that flocked to Valletta to celebrate the New Year, but there are no plans to move the annual celebration elsewhere.

Valletta Cultural Agency boss Jason Micallef said he was well aware of concerns about overcrowding in the capital for the celebrations, but described that as a "positive problem" for organisers to tackle.

Valletta was packed on New Year's Eve and authorities said estimated that there were more than 50,000 people, including tourists, in the capital city on Sunday night.

Celebrations centred on a concert in St George’s Square featuring bands, orchestras, singers and DJs. As the clock struck midnight, a fireworks display lit up the night sky as thousands of revellers cheered.

Yet as the crowd waved goodbye to 2023, some did not welcome the new year on a cheerful note.

"Sorry to say this year was a disaster, the sound was not even heard or understood from the sides and the square was too small for the number of people there were," one attendee commented on social media.

"Thanks for spoiling the fun" one reveller was unamused at the overcrowding during Sunday evening's NYE celebrations. Photo: Facebook

"When we couldn't breathe anymore we started trying to move out as I was feeling sick, we lost the countdown and all the fun of the new year (...) thanks for spoiling the fun."

Others also commented negatively about overcrowding.

"Everyone pushing in all directions without taking into consideration the safety and wellbeing of the rest," one person posted on a popular local Facebook group.

"Police officers just stood there with no assistance whatsoever- even when things were escalating where people were being carried away with the pushing."

The person also commented that the sound was "dreadful" and the stage "covered by tents".

Growing crowds is a 'positive problem'

The event marked the culmination of weeks of events held in the capital city under the aegis of the Valletta Cultural Agency.

VCA chair Jason Micallef described the Sunday night event as "best Valletta New Year's Eve event so far" and noted that preparations for the celebration had started back in summer.

"We worked very hard, and I believe we managed to reach our goal to ensure that last night was phenomenal and that we had international standards," Micallef said on Monday.

"Our events have become so successful, and I am fully aware that Valletta cannot handle all those people, yet this is in my eyes a positive problem," he said.

Micallef said that Triton Square, just outside Valletta, had been suggested as a possible alternative venue. But the square could not hold such a large crowd, he said.

Crowds filled St George's Square on Sunday evening to usher in the New Year. Photo: Culture Ministry

"It is logistically impossible to have such a large-scale event there, and the square is also surrounded by bastions, so it is not safe," Micallef said. "That leaves us with having the NYE celebrations at St George's Square and Republic Street."

The VCA chair also said that there had been discussions about capping attendance of the NYE event by introducing tickets. But Micallef disagrees with the idea.

"I don't wish to do that at all, I hate the idea of capping the event, and people missing out on the celebrations," he added.

Questioned on complaints about the volume of music played, Micallef said the issue was related to overcrowding.

"Since the crowd was so large, people spilled out into Republic Street. The main complaint I received when it came to the sound was that restaurants and shops on Republic Street were also playing their own music, so people could not hear the music from the party."

When asked if there are plans to move the events to another location in the capital, Micallef made it clear the idea was not being considered.

"There is not even the slightest thought of moving from St George's Square. It's a beautiful venue and I believe it's the best place."