A number of Valletta residents woke up on Friday to find their vehicles partially destroyed after what appears to be a late-night hit-and-run along Marsamxett road.

At least four parked vehicles were extensively damaged in the area close to the Gunpost bar, with residents left perplexed as to how their cars had ended up in such a state.

One resident who spoke to Times of Malta said he noticed the damage to his car and others parked nearby just as he was about to take his child to school.

“It was surreal, I thought I had walked onto a film set. There was debris dragged at least 100 metres down the road,” he said.

Photographs provided to Times of Malta show a white Ford Escort with a smashed bumper and the body on the driver's side caved inwards. A Peugeot 108 was hit with such force that it rotated by 90 degrees and remained wedged between the pavement and the bastion.

Despite the extensive damage, a police spokesperson said they had no information about the incident.

Valletta residents are no strangers to unprovoked vehicular damage.

Last September, a car belonging to the capital city's mayor, Alfred Zammit, was set alight just a few days after he had spoken out against arsonists and said residents were “living in fear”.