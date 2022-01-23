Premier League side Valletta are set to strengthen their squad with the acquisition of Colombian left-back Luis Carlos Murillo.

The Citizens were looking to fill the vacuum left by former club captain Joseph Zerafa who joined Hibernians during this winter transfer window.

Club president Alexander Fenech confirmed during a pre-match interview before Gżira United vs Valletta that the Citizens will bring in a Colombian left-back to take that position and that he will be travelling over to Malta next Tuesday.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.